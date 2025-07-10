Samsung Unfolds New Strategy with AI-Integrated Foldables

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest foldable phones in a bid to reclaim its dominance in the premium smartphone sector, especially against Chinese rivals like Huawei and Honor. The South Korean tech giant is leveraging artificial intelligence to create a distinctive user experience that sets it apart from competitors such as Apple.

At a recent event in New York, Samsung introduced its newest smartwatches, featuring Google's AI voice assistant, Gemini, which offers personalized advice like finding the best jogging routes. This addition comes as part of Samsung's broader push to integrate AI into its products and services.

The launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 marks a continuation of Samsung's strategy to cement its leadership in foldable phones. However, despite advancements in design and technology, foldable devices remain a niche market. Analysts predict stagnant growth in the sector, although Samsung remains optimistic about its potential in areas like the United States, Europe, and South Korea.