Left Menu

Samsung Unfolds New Strategy with AI-Integrated Foldables

Samsung Electronics launched new foldable phones to combat Chinese competition in premium markets. They focus on AI integration to differentiate from Apple. Despite foldables being a niche market, they form a crucial part of Samsung's premium strategy. The company also introduced AI-powered smartwatches with Google's Gemini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 03:32 IST
Samsung Unfolds New Strategy with AI-Integrated Foldables
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest foldable phones in a bid to reclaim its dominance in the premium smartphone sector, especially against Chinese rivals like Huawei and Honor. The South Korean tech giant is leveraging artificial intelligence to create a distinctive user experience that sets it apart from competitors such as Apple.

At a recent event in New York, Samsung introduced its newest smartwatches, featuring Google's AI voice assistant, Gemini, which offers personalized advice like finding the best jogging routes. This addition comes as part of Samsung's broader push to integrate AI into its products and services.

The launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 marks a continuation of Samsung's strategy to cement its leadership in foldable phones. However, despite advancements in design and technology, foldable devices remain a niche market. Analysts predict stagnant growth in the sector, although Samsung remains optimistic about its potential in areas like the United States, Europe, and South Korea.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025