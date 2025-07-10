Left Menu

Crypto Caution: The Risky Rise of Stablecoins in China

China's industry body warns against illegal fundraising risks related to stablecoins amid cryptocurrency market frenzy. Some unscrupulous entities lure investors with promises of high returns under financial innovation claims. An index tracking stablecoins has surged in China, while Hong Kong races to regulate digital finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-07-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 07:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The rapid rise of stablecoins in China has prompted a significant warning from the Beijing Internet Finance Association regarding illegal fundraising risks. As cryptocurrency and digital asset markets continue to heat up, some questionable institutions and individuals are enticing investors with the lure of high returns, masquerading as financial innovations.

Stablecoins, pegged to liquid assets like the U.S. dollar, have sparked interest for their potential to upend traditional payment systems. Yet, alongside potential benefits come significant risks. With a surge in investor interest, indices tracking stablecoin-concept stocks have significantly surged, eliciting calls for investor caution.

While China banned crypto trading in 2021 over stability concerns, the global race, particularly in Hong Kong and the U.S., to legislate and regulate stablecoins is intensifying. Meanwhile, concerns persist over schemes that could morph into financial crimes, underscoring the need for vigilance.

