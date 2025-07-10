Left Menu

WTMF: Revolutionizing Digital Emotional Support in India

Hyderabad-based startup Knockverse Private Limited is launching WTMF, an AI tool designed to offer judgment-free conversations and emotional support. Unlike traditional chatbots, WTMF focuses on emotional availability, cultural fluency, and multilingual support. The app has garnered interest from Gen Z users, mental wellness advocates, and early adopters across India.

Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:38 IST
Hyderabad, India | July 2025: In an era flooding with AI tools that seek to solve user issues with algorithms, one Hyderabad startup is charting a different course — an AI that centers on listening. WTMF (What's The Matter, Friend?), a product of Knockverse Private Limited, is preparing for a beta release from late August to early September 2025. Early adopters, mental wellness proponents, and tech-savvy Gen Z individuals across India are already buzzing about it.

WTMF distinguishes itself by focusing on emotionally available, culturally nuanced conversations, steering clear of the solution-oriented approach typical of chatbots. It offers chat and voice support, mood tracking, and AI journaling, emulating the warmth of talking to a close friend rather than a therapist or personal assistant.

Co-founder Kruthivarsh Koduru, a psychology graduate, emphasizes the startup's dedication to kindness over technical prowess. Originating from personal experiences of emotional solitude, the app's development involves a talented team including Aman Singh and Vikas KV, combining their expertise to introduce an emotionally aware AI tailored to the Indian context.

