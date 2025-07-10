HCLTech bags 10-year digital transformation deal from Dunedin City Council

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been selected by Dunedin City Council in a ten-year deal to modernise and manage IT services, driving digital transformation, improved service delivery and stronger community engagement, the Indian IT services company said on Thursday.

HCLTech will transform the Council's IT services across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, service management, IT asset management and network services, enhancing support, scalability and security, the release said.

''HCLTech...has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with the Dunedin City Council (DCC) to modernise and manage its IT services, driving digital transformation, improved service delivery and stronger community engagement,'' the release said on the order win in New Zealand.

It, however, did not divulge the size of the contract.

HCLTech will leverage advanced automation and AI platforms to automate routine tasks, reduce downtime and provide 24/7 virtual support. Council staff will gain access to modern omnichannel tools, phased self-service and responsive onsite support, helping them work more efficiently and making digital services faster and more intuitive for residents.

The partnership supports the Council's five-year IT Strategy and was established through a rigorous procurement process, DCC General Manager of Corporate Services, Robert West said.

Sonia Eland, Executive Vice President and Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand at HCLTech, added: ''We are proud to support Dunedin City Council in setting new standards for public sector innovation. Our shared vision will deliver lasting value to the community.''

