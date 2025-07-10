Left Menu

TCS Surges Forward with 6% Profit Rise Amid Global Challenges

TCS, India's largest IT services provider, reported a 6% rise in net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 12,760 crore. Despite geopolitical challenges affecting demand, TCS's revenues climbed slightly, and the operating profit margin increased. New deals worth USD 9.4 billion were signed during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:35 IST
TCS Surges Forward with 6% Profit Rise Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), showcased a robust financial performance for the June quarter, posting a 6% increase in net profit to Rs 12,760 crore. This rise in profit comes despite ongoing global complexities and a tepid demand environment.

The company's revenue saw a marginal increase of 1.3%, reaching Rs 63,437 crore, though it faced a 3% decline when viewed from a constant currency perspective. Notably, TCS's operating profit margin improved by 0.30% over the previous quarter, now at 24.5% according to their latest statement.

Managing Director and CEO K Krithivasan cited the continuous global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges as factors for the contraction in demand. Still, TCS managed to secure new deals valued at USD 9.4 billion this quarter, and grew its workforce to 6,13,069 employees, an increase of over 6,000 from last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025