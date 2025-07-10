Unlock Unbeatable Audio Deals on Sennheiser Products This Prime Day!

New Delhi, India - Sennheiser, a pioneer in audio technology, has unveiled exclusive offers on its top-tier products for Amazon Prime Day 2025, from July 12 to July 14. Shoppers can expect significant discounts of up to 44% on favorites like the Profile USB Microphone and HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones.

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones, available at ₹20,990, come with a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle, providing an exceptional audio experience with features such as Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Smart Pause. The ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition, with 52% off, ensures immersive sound and prolonged battery life.

Sennheiser, marking its 80th anniversary, is renowned for its innovation in sound. This celebration coincides with unbeatable prices on high-quality audio products, setting the stage for audiophiles to elevate their listening experience with renowned Sennheiser technology.