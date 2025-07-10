Unlock Unbeatable Audio Deals on Sennheiser Products This Prime Day!

Left Menu

Sennheiser is offering remarkable discounts on premium audio products during Amazon Prime Day 2025, including up to 44% off headphones and microphones. Exciting offers include free Bluetooth dongles and substantial savings, engineered for superior sound experiences. Celebrating its 80th anniversary, Sennheiser continues to lead in professional audio innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:46 IST
New Delhi, India - Sennheiser, a pioneer in audio technology, has unveiled exclusive offers on its top-tier products for Amazon Prime Day 2025, from July 12 to July 14. Shoppers can expect significant discounts of up to 44% on favorites like the Profile USB Microphone and HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones.

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones, available at ₹20,990, come with a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle, providing an exceptional audio experience with features such as Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Smart Pause. The ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition, with 52% off, ensures immersive sound and prolonged battery life.

Sennheiser, marking its 80th anniversary, is renowned for its innovation in sound. This celebration coincides with unbeatable prices on high-quality audio products, setting the stage for audiophiles to elevate their listening experience with renowned Sennheiser technology.

