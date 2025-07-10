NimbleEdge Launches DeliteAI: Revolutionizing On-Device AI Ecosystem

NimbleEdge, based in Bengaluru, India, has unveiled DeliteAI, a groundbreaking on-device agentic AI platform. This launch signifies the first fully open-source infrastructure that allows developers to orchestrate AI experiences directly on smartphones, eliminating the need for cloud dependency, strengthening privacy, and offering unparalleled performance.

The release includes a production-ready SDK equipped with an optimized inference stack and the first on-device Python runtime. A new Agent Marketplace allows seamless discovery and integration of AI agents into mobile apps, while the NimbleEdge Assistant introduces a fully on-device conversational AI assistant, enhancing user productivity and privacy.

Designed to overcome cloud-based AI's limitations such as latency and privacy concerns, NimbleEdge's platform empowers developers with the tools to deploy AI directly on devices. This architecture ensures personal data remains local, providing companies comprehensive capabilities to fine-tune AI models like Llama, Gemma, or Qwen offline.

