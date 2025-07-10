Left Menu

NimbleEdge Launches DeliteAI: Revolutionizing On-Device AI Ecosystem

NimbleEdge has launched DeliteAI, an on-device AI platform, empowering developers to build customized AI solutions directly on smartphones without the cloud. This open-source platform enhances privacy and efficiency by enabling AI-native experiences and offers an SDK, Agent Marketplace, and conversational AI assistant for more seamless integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NimbleEdge, based in Bengaluru, India, has unveiled DeliteAI, a groundbreaking on-device agentic AI platform. This launch signifies the first fully open-source infrastructure that allows developers to orchestrate AI experiences directly on smartphones, eliminating the need for cloud dependency, strengthening privacy, and offering unparalleled performance.

The release includes a production-ready SDK equipped with an optimized inference stack and the first on-device Python runtime. A new Agent Marketplace allows seamless discovery and integration of AI agents into mobile apps, while the NimbleEdge Assistant introduces a fully on-device conversational AI assistant, enhancing user productivity and privacy.

Designed to overcome cloud-based AI's limitations such as latency and privacy concerns, NimbleEdge's platform empowers developers with the tools to deploy AI directly on devices. This architecture ensures personal data remains local, providing companies comprehensive capabilities to fine-tune AI models like Llama, Gemma, or Qwen offline.

