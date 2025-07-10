Left Menu

UK Joins Eutelsat's Satellite Surge: A New Era in Global Connectivity

The UK government has committed to a 163.3 million euro stake in Eutelsat's 1.5 billion euro capital raise. This move strengthens the European satellite operator's position against Elon Musk's Starlink. Eutelsat aims to expand its satellite infrastructure, leveraging investments from international partners, including France and Bharti Space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:29 IST
UK Joins Eutelsat's Satellite Surge: A New Era in Global Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UK has made a significant investment in Eutelsat's 1.5 billion euro capital raising project, contributing 163.3 million euro. This injection bolsters the European satellite operator as it seeks to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink. The move is supported by the French government and Bharti Space's 150 million euro commitment.

The Reserved Capital Increase, involving an 828 million euro infusion, and a subsequent Rights Issue of 672 million euro, form the basis of this financial strategy. France's state investment via APE, Bharti Space, CMA CGM, FSP, and the UK Government, are key contributors to this funding effort.

Eutelsat is on a mission to challenge Starlink's dominance by enhancing its satellite infrastructure. The expansion is a critical part of the evolving satcom sector, with Eutelsat pushing for collaboration among global partners to cement its position as a leading provider of both low-Earth and geostationary orbit services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025