Riola Xhemaili's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Switzerland to Euro 2025 Quarter-Finals

Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili delivered a thrilling finale in the Euro 2025 match against Finland, scoring a last-minute goal that secured a 1-1 draw and propelled Switzerland into the quarter-finals.

Initially, it was Natalia Kuikka's penalty in the 79th minute that seemed to put Finland on the path to victory. However, the Swiss relentlessly attacked in added time, with Xhemaili making the critical tap-in at Stade de Geneve.

Switzerland concluded the Euro 2025 Group A in second place behind Norway. Their incredible push to the knockout stage marks a historic first for Swiss women in European championship history.