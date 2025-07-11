Left Menu

Riola Xhemaili's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Switzerland to Euro 2025 Quarter-Finals

Riola Xhemaili scores a crucial goal in the closing moments to secure a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Finland, sending Switzerland to the quarter-finals of Euro 2025. Finland's hopes were dashed despite Natalia Kuikka's penalty, as Xhemaili's late tap-in advanced Switzerland based on goal difference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-07-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili delivered a thrilling finale in the Euro 2025 match against Finland, scoring a last-minute goal that secured a 1-1 draw and propelled Switzerland into the quarter-finals.

Initially, it was Natalia Kuikka's penalty in the 79th minute that seemed to put Finland on the path to victory. However, the Swiss relentlessly attacked in added time, with Xhemaili making the critical tap-in at Stade de Geneve.

Switzerland concluded the Euro 2025 Group A in second place behind Norway. Their incredible push to the knockout stage marks a historic first for Swiss women in European championship history.

