Trump's Tariffs: A Shockwave in Global Trade

The U.S. President Donald Trump's decisions on tariffs have roiled the financial markets and affected global economic dynamics. His administration imposed a series of tariffs aimed at Mexico, Canada, China, and other nations, inciting mixed international reactions and causing ripple effects in global trade practices.

Since taking office on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has shaken the global economy with his tariff strategies, which have unsettled financial markets and influenced international trade relations.

A timeline of key developments begins on February 1, when Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Mexican and most Canadian imports, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, linking them to curbing illicit fentanyl and immigration.

His tariff maneuvers continued throughout the following months, varying the percentage based on negotiations, affecting the steel and aluminum industries, and expanding to affect a range of products and countries. Despite multiple agreements and temporary reprieves, the tariffs have set off waves across the trading world.

