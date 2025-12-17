Diplomatic Plea: Mexico Urges UN to Prevent Venezuelan Bloodshed

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called on the United Nations to intervene to prevent violence in Venezuela amid rising tensions with the United States. Speaking during her morning press conference, Sheinbaum stressed Mexico's opposition to any intervention in Venezuelan affairs by foreign powers.

Her remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a blockade on oil tankers affected by sanctions moving into and out of Venezuela, which the Maduro government condemned as a severe threat. Sheinbaum urged for increased dialogue and negotiation, offering Mexico as a potential site for these discussions.

She further underscored the need for a global effort to ensure peace and prevent military intervention. Meanwhile, Trump has described Venezuela's government as a terrorist organization and increased U.S. military presence near its coastline, escalating the international standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)