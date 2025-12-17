China's Surprise: EUV Progress Shakes Semiconductor World

In a high-security facility in Shenzhen, China's once-secret endeavor to produce its own EUV lithography machine has come to light. This ambitious project, involving the expertise of former ASML engineers, marks a significant leap in China's journey toward semiconductor self-sufficiency.

The current prototype occupies an entire factory floor, testifying to China's determination to break the West's monopoly on cutting-edge chip-making technology. Despite the machine's operational status, it is yet to achieve the production of functional chips, sources reveal.

As geopolitical tensions over technology escalate, China aims to reach chip autonomy by 2030. This surprise advancement could challenge analysts' timelines, signaling a reshaping of global semiconductor dynamics.

