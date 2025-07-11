Left Menu

Astra Missile Test: A Boost to India's Defense Prowess

India successfully test-fired the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile from a Su-30 Mk-I aircraft, showcasing its advanced defence technology. Equipped with an indigenous radio frequency seeker, the missile demonstrated impressive accuracy. The development involved contributions from DRDO, Indian Air Force, and numerous industries.

India achieved a significant milestone in defense technology with the successful test-firing of the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile. Launched from a Su-30 Mk-I aircraft off the coast of Odisha, the missile demonstrated India's indigenous defence capabilities with precision and expertise.

The missile, boasting a range of over 100 km, incorporates cutting-edge guidance and navigation systems. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out the flight-test, which included two successful launches against high-speed unmanned aerial targets.

Officials reported that the missile hit its targets with pinpoint accuracy, validating the performance of its indigenously designed radio frequency seeker. This test, supported by various DRDO laboratories and over 50 industrial partners, marks a major advancement in India's defense technologies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the collaborative effort behind this achievement.

