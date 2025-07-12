U.S. Lawmakers Urge Nvidia's CEO to Avoid Risky Meetings in China

U.S. Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren have issued a cautionary note to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ahead of his planned visit to China. The senators implored Huang not to engage with companies potentially undermining U.S. chip export controls, emphasizing the broader implications for national security.

The letter specifically warns against interactions with representatives of companies working closely with China's military or intelligence bodies, which are already on the U.S. restricted export list. Huang's trip, they fear, might provide undue legitimacy to these entities or expose exploitable gaps in export regulations.

Despite potential revenue impacts and strategic challenges, Nvidia remains committed to maintaining a competitive edge globally, promoting the U.S. as a technological standard-bearer. Recent moves to modify AI chip exports echo a bipartisan consensus aimed at preventing advanced technology from accelerating China's military modernization efforts.