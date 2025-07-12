Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Urge Nvidia's CEO to Avoid Risky Meetings in China

U.S. Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren have urged Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to avoid meetings with Chinese firms that might undermine American chip export controls during his scheduled China visit. This comes amid concerns about companies aiding China’s military and intelligence operations, risking U.S. technology exploitation.

Updated: 12-07-2025 00:32 IST
U.S. Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren have issued a cautionary note to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ahead of his planned visit to China. The senators implored Huang not to engage with companies potentially undermining U.S. chip export controls, emphasizing the broader implications for national security.

The letter specifically warns against interactions with representatives of companies working closely with China's military or intelligence bodies, which are already on the U.S. restricted export list. Huang's trip, they fear, might provide undue legitimacy to these entities or expose exploitable gaps in export regulations.

Despite potential revenue impacts and strategic challenges, Nvidia remains committed to maintaining a competitive edge globally, promoting the U.S. as a technological standard-bearer. Recent moves to modify AI chip exports echo a bipartisan consensus aimed at preventing advanced technology from accelerating China's military modernization efforts.

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

