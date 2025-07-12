Pakistan Sets New Regulatory Stage for Satellite Internet

Pakistan's efforts to launch satellite-based internet services are on hold as the government formulates new regulations to welcome more foreign satellite operators, according to recent media coverage.

With heightened focus following conflicts between India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel, Pakistani authorities are crafting guidelines to ensure national security, particularly for satellite communication businesses.

A senior official at the Ministry of IT and Telecom highlighted the need for stringent regulations, stating, "The new laws will include security measures that might have been overlooked without recent conflicts." Companies like Starlink, OneWeb, and SSST are set to operate once they meet the new criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)