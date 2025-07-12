Left Menu

Pakistan Sets New Regulatory Stage for Satellite Internet

Pakistan is delaying satellite internet service launches to invite more players and draft comprehensive regulations for foreign satellite operators. New guidelines are driven by recent regional conflicts and are being finalized by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board. Starlink, and other providers, await registration under the new rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:43 IST
Pakistan Sets New Regulatory Stage for Satellite Internet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's efforts to launch satellite-based internet services are on hold as the government formulates new regulations to welcome more foreign satellite operators, according to recent media coverage.

With heightened focus following conflicts between India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel, Pakistani authorities are crafting guidelines to ensure national security, particularly for satellite communication businesses.

A senior official at the Ministry of IT and Telecom highlighted the need for stringent regulations, stating, "The new laws will include security measures that might have been overlooked without recent conflicts." Companies like Starlink, OneWeb, and SSST are set to operate once they meet the new criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025