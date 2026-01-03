Liberia Signs National Declaration to Implement 2024 Amended Health Regulations

The Government of Liberia has taken a major step toward strengthening national health security by formally committing to implement the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). This follows a three-day national technical workshop held in Monrovia from 15–17 December 2025, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), and a subsequent policy session on 18 December.

National Review and Consensus-Building

The workshop brought together 80 multisectoral experts from government institutions, partner organizations, academia and civil society. Participants reviewed the amended IHR provisions and agreed on national steps for domestication and implementation.The process culminated in a national declaration of commitment, signed and endorsed by senior ministers and formalized by His Excellency Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of Liberia.

Clear Roadmap for Implementation

At the policy session, Dr Sia Wata Camanor, Chair of the One Health Technical Committee and Acting Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), presented the key domestication measures. These include:

Strengthening institutional arrangements

Establishing clear mandates and focal points

Implementing a national IHR roadmap

Enhancing multisectoral coordination under the One Health approach

These steps were fully endorsed by the government leadership, marking a unified national commitment to advance health security.

Vice President Koung: Preparedness and Leadership Are Essential

In his closing remarks, Vice President Koung—who also chairs the One Health Steering Committee—emphasized the need for strong preparedness and coordinated action:

“Public health threats do not respect borders. Therefore, preparedness, coordination and decisive leadership are essential to protecting lives and development.”

He underscored that Liberia’s reaffirmation of the IHR (2005), as amended in 2024, demonstrates national ownership and lessons learned from past public health emergencies, including COVID-19, mpox, and other emerging threats.

Strengthening National Accountability and Decision-Making

The Vice President highlighted the designation of:

Ministry of Health as the National IHR Authority

NPHIL as the National IHR Focal Point

He noted that these clarifications will strengthen accountability, enable streamlined decision-making, and accelerate emergency response at the highest levels of government.

Commitment to a Stronger Health Security System

Vice President Koung further affirmed Liberia’s decision not to opt out of the 2024 amendments, signalling the country’s commitment to:

Solidarity and transparency

Strengthened disease surveillance

Improved laboratory systems

Expanded health workforce capacity

Sustainable domestic financing

Multisectoral coordination through One Health

He added that implementation will remain aligned with constitutional processes, national priorities and sovereign interests.

WHO and Africa CDC Welcome Liberia’s Leadership

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Olushayo Oluseun Olu, WHO Representative to Liberia, praised the country’s resilience:

“These amendments respond to the need for clearer national authority, stronger coordination across government and faster, more decisive action in public health emergencies.”

He emphasized that Liberia’s commitment reflects strong national ownership of its health security agenda.

Representing the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr Musa Abdullahi affirmed that the 2024 IHR amendments align with continental priorities:

“Africa CDC will support Liberia in strengthening its core capacities for preparedness and response.”

Broad Multisectoral Participation

The event also featured contributions from senior representatives of key ministries and institutions, including:

Ministry of Labour

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Education

Civil Service Agency

Environmental Protection Agency

Ministry of Agriculture

Ministry of Finance and Development Planning

Development partners, academia, civil society organizations and media representatives were also present, highlighting the cooperative, national effort behind the commitment.

A Legally Binding Global Framework

The International Health Regulations (2005)—updated in 2024—guide 196 countries to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats that may spread internationally, while minimizing unnecessary disruptions to travel and trade.

WHO continues to provide Liberia with legal, policy and operational support to help strengthen surveillance systems, modernize emergency response capacities, and advance the National Action Plan for Health Security.

Through this declaration, Liberia positions itself to build a more resilient, coordinated and future-ready health security architecture.