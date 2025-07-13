SpaceX Invests $2 Billion in AI Venture

SpaceX has made a significant $2 billion investment in the artificial intelligence startup xAI. This move is part of a broader $5 billion equity round that strengthens ties between Elon Musk's various ventures, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The investment follows a merger of xAI with X, collectively valuing the company at $113 billion. The Grok chatbot, developed by xAI, is already being utilized to support Starlink and is considered for future integration into Tesla's Optimus robots.

Despite some controversies regarding Grok's performance, Elon Musk describes it as the 'smartest AI in the world.' xAI continues to allocate substantial resources for model training and infrastructure development.