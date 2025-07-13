Left Menu

SpaceX Invests $2 Billion in AI Venture

SpaceX has invested $2 billion into xAI as part of a major equity round, deepening ties with Elon Musk's other ventures. The newly combined company's value stands at $113 billion, with investments in AI technology to support Starlink and future Tesla robotics projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 04:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX has made a significant $2 billion investment in the artificial intelligence startup xAI. This move is part of a broader $5 billion equity round that strengthens ties between Elon Musk's various ventures, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The investment follows a merger of xAI with X, collectively valuing the company at $113 billion. The Grok chatbot, developed by xAI, is already being utilized to support Starlink and is considered for future integration into Tesla's Optimus robots.

Despite some controversies regarding Grok's performance, Elon Musk describes it as the 'smartest AI in the world.' xAI continues to allocate substantial resources for model training and infrastructure development.

