Zilliz Expands Global Reach with New Azure Central India Cloud Region

Zilliz, the company behind the Milvus database, has launched a new Zilliz Cloud region in Azure Central India. This expansion enhances AI app development by providing better data locality and regulatory compliance while reducing costs and latency. Zilliz Cloud now operates in 26 regions globally, enhancing its infrastructure reach.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:32 IST
Zilliz, the company powering the Milvus open-source vector database, has unveiled a new Zilliz Cloud region located in Azure Central India. This strategic expansion aims to enhance global infrastructure, enabling both startups and large enterprises to develop and scale AI applications while maintaining data locality and compliance.

Data residency has emerged as a critical requirement in today's business landscape, particularly for companies in India and neighboring markets. The introduction of the Azure Central India region allows developers to manage data effectively without performance or budget compromises.

Zilliz Cloud now spans 26 cloud regions worldwide, solidifying its position as a major player in geographically distributed vector database platforms. This infrastructure accommodates the needs of leading AI startups, such as Sarvam, which demand robust performance for real-time knowledge vector retrieval.

