Left Menu

Tariffs, Trump, and Currency: Navigating Market Waves

The euro sank to a three-week low on Monday amid President Trump's tariff threats, sparking muted market reactions. Cautious traders await crucial U.S. inflation data, while Trump's policies continue to stir global trade tensions. Cryptocurrency markets saw notable activity with bitcoin hitting new highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:42 IST
Tariffs, Trump, and Currency: Navigating Market Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the euro briefly hit a three-week low amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's looming 30% tariff threat on imports from key trading partners, only to recover slightly. This echoed in forex markets as traders remained cautious, focusing instead on awaited U.S. CPI figures projected to impact dollar dynamics significantly.

Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, stressed market unwillingness to react to Trump's tariff announcements. Despite the potential of significant policy changes within 24 hours, traders are opting for a wait-and-see approach, focusing instead on solid data like CPI figures due shortly, highlighting the precarious nature of speculative trade moves.

Cryptocurrency markets displayed more notable movement; Bitcoin surged past the $120,000 milestone as U.S. regulators prepared to discuss new digital asset legislation. Meanwhile, European and Mexican leaders denounced recent tariff declarations. Talks suggest potential trade deals may mitigate impacts, although market confidence remains tenuous with continued fears over the implications of U.S. economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025