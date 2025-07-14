Welcome Back to Earth: Shubhanshu Shukla's Heroic Return

In a significant event for the Indian space community, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh delivered a welcoming message to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as he embarked on his journey back to Earth. Shukla's return comes after an 18-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS), reminding the nation of Rakesh Sharma's trailblazing journey in 1984.

Minister Singh shared his excitement on social media, stating, 'Welcome back Shubhanshu! The entire nation eagerly awaits your arrival.' Shukla is part of the Axiom-4 mission team, which undocked from the ISS aboard the Dragon spacecraft, bound for a 22.5-hour return trip.

Expectations are high as the spacecraft is slated for a splashdown off the California coast. The returning astronauts will undergo medical examinations on a specialized recovery ship before heading to shore, marking a triumphant homecoming for the Axiom-4 crew.

