Welcome Back to Earth: Shubhanshu Shukla's Heroic Return
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his colleagues from the Axiom-4 mission, returns to Earth after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station. His return is eagerly anticipated across India, marking him as the second Indian astronaut to embark on such an expedition after Rakesh Sharma.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event for the Indian space community, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh delivered a welcoming message to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as he embarked on his journey back to Earth. Shukla's return comes after an 18-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS), reminding the nation of Rakesh Sharma's trailblazing journey in 1984.
Minister Singh shared his excitement on social media, stating, 'Welcome back Shubhanshu! The entire nation eagerly awaits your arrival.' Shukla is part of the Axiom-4 mission team, which undocked from the ISS aboard the Dragon spacecraft, bound for a 22.5-hour return trip.
Expectations are high as the spacecraft is slated for a splashdown off the California coast. The returning astronauts will undergo medical examinations on a specialized recovery ship before heading to shore, marking a triumphant homecoming for the Axiom-4 crew.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Scientific Research: Indian Astronaut's Landmark Experiments on the ISS
Indian Astronaut's Milestone Call with ISRO Sparks Spaceflight Enthusiasm
Dragon spacecraft executes two departure burns to move away from the International Space Station.
First Indian Astronaut Returns from ISS: Axiom-4 Mission Concludes
Axiom Mission 4 Prepares Historic Return with First Indian Astronaut on Board