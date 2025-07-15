U.S. Commerce Launches National Security Investigations into Drones and Polysilicon Imports

The U.S. Commerce Department has launched national security investigations into the import of drones and polysilicon, crucial elements for solar panels and semiconductors, as part of its ongoing strategy to address security risks associated with foreign imports.

These 'Section 232' investigations, initiated on July 1 but only recently revealed, could lead to heightened tariffs on these imports, significantly affecting the commercial drone market, which has seen a dominance by Chinese manufacturers like DJI.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have taken steps to limit Chinese drone sales due to security concerns, with recent legislative actions potentially banning new drone models from DJI and Autel in the United States.