Tesla's High-Stakes Entry into India's Luxury EV Market

Tesla made a significant debut in India's automobile sector with the launch of its Model Y, priced at approximately $70,000. As grapevines of slowing sales circulate, the U.S. automaker bets on India's luxury electric vehicle segment, despite previously criticising the country for steep import tariffs.

The launch aims to position Tesla against German automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, marking a new chapter for electric vehicles in a market dominated by domestic players like Tata Motors. The first showroom in Mumbai has opened, and online orders are now being taken.

While Tesla's entry is timely, import tariffs exceeding 100% could impact pricing, with ongoing trade discussions under Modi's administration offering a glimmer of hope for future adjustments. The media spectacle at the showroom was also attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, highlighting the importance of Tesla's venture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)