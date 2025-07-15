China Tightens Grip on Tech Exports
China has updated its export control list, imposing restrictions on certain technologies utilized in manufacturing battery components and processing vital minerals like lithium and gallium. The move aligns with guidelines outlined by the commerce ministry earlier this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- China
China has announced changes to its export control catalogue, placing new restrictions on technologies involved in the production of battery components and the processing of essential minerals, including lithium and gallium.
The revisions are consistent with a previously released document from the commerce ministry in January.
This move reflects China's strategic approach to managing its technological resources and mineral assets amid global industrial demand.
