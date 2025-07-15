Left Menu

Eurosky Initiative: Europe's Digital Sovereignty Leap

The Eurosky initiative, launched by European tech entrepreneurs, aims to create local social media infrastructure and lessen dependence on U.S. tech firms. Supported by polling data favoring Europe-based platforms, Eurosky utilizes decentralized moderation similar to Bluesky, ensuring content governance aligns with European standards.

A group of European technology entrepreneurs has launched the Eurosky initiative, a significant government-endorsed project aimed at developing infrastructure for local social media offerings in Europe. This move seeks to reduce dependence on U.S. tech giants.

The initiative partially stems from polling data indicating strong demand among Europeans for domestically based social media platforms. Eurosky, unveiling on Tuesday, will feature a decentralized moderation platform akin to Bluesky's model.

The project's non-profit moderation service plans to outsource the moderation process for social platform operators, aiming to curtail undesirable content. Support spans four European governments, emphasizing the shift towards digital sovereignty.

