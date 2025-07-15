China's Smartphone Market Sees Decline Amid Competitive Challenges
China's smartphone shipments decreased by 4% in the second quarter, according to IDC. Huawei led the market with an 18.1% share, followed by vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Apple held a 13.9% share. The competitive landscape remains fierce as brands vie for dominance in the shrinking market.
In the latest market report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), China's smartphone shipments have seen a decline of 4% in the second quarter compared to the previous year. This marks a challenging period for smartphone manufacturers operating in the country.
Huawei emerged as the leading vendor with an 18.1% market share, showcasing its robust position in the Chinese market. Trailing closely were vivo at 17.3%, OPPO at 15.5%, and Xiaomi with a 15.1% share, all securing significant portions of the competitive landscape.
Meanwhile, Apple maintained a 13.9% share, reflecting the intense competition among major brands as they navigate the complexities of a contracting market. The figures highlight ongoing dynamics and strategic moves within China's tech sector.
