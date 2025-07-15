China's Smartphone Market Sees Decline Amid Competitive Challenges

In the latest market report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), China's smartphone shipments have seen a decline of 4% in the second quarter compared to the previous year. This marks a challenging period for smartphone manufacturers operating in the country.

Huawei emerged as the leading vendor with an 18.1% market share, showcasing its robust position in the Chinese market. Trailing closely were vivo at 17.3%, OPPO at 15.5%, and Xiaomi with a 15.1% share, all securing significant portions of the competitive landscape.

Meanwhile, Apple maintained a 13.9% share, reflecting the intense competition among major brands as they navigate the complexities of a contracting market. The figures highlight ongoing dynamics and strategic moves within China's tech sector.