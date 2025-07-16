Stellantis Abandons Hydrogen Ambitions, Shaking Up Industry

Global car manufacturer Stellantis announced it has withdrawn its hydrogen fuel cell program, halting the launch of hydrogen-powered vehicles for 2023. This decision casts uncertainty over the future of its subsidiary, Symbio, as the company struggles with limited hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and high investment demands.

Stellantis, which acquired a significant stake in Symbio in 2023, faced backlash from car parts suppliers Michelin and Forvia, who expressed concerns about the operational and financial impact. Stellantis represents nearly 80% of Symbio's business, highlighting the potential repercussions of this strategic shift.

The automaker's focus will shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles to enhance market competitiveness. Discussions with Symbio shareholders are underway, aiming to evaluate market conditions and mitigate impacts while safeguarding strategic business interests.