Stellantis Abandons Hydrogen Ambitions, Shaking Up Industry

Stellantis has decided to cease its hydrogen fuel cell program, scrapping plans for hydrogen-powered vehicles this year. The move raises concerns for subsidiary Symbio due to limited hydrogen infrastructure and high costs. This decision affects stakeholders and redirects focus to electric and hybrid vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global car manufacturer Stellantis announced it has withdrawn its hydrogen fuel cell program, halting the launch of hydrogen-powered vehicles for 2023. This decision casts uncertainty over the future of its subsidiary, Symbio, as the company struggles with limited hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and high investment demands.

Stellantis, which acquired a significant stake in Symbio in 2023, faced backlash from car parts suppliers Michelin and Forvia, who expressed concerns about the operational and financial impact. Stellantis represents nearly 80% of Symbio's business, highlighting the potential repercussions of this strategic shift.

The automaker's focus will shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles to enhance market competitiveness. Discussions with Symbio shareholders are underway, aiming to evaluate market conditions and mitigate impacts while safeguarding strategic business interests.

