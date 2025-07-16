Left Menu

Goldman Sachs' Profit Surge: Trading Triumph in Turbulent Markets

Goldman Sachs reported a significant 22% rise in profit for Q2, driven by record equities trading revenue and a boost in dealmaking activities. While its asset and wealth management revenue experienced a slight dip, overall performance was strong, leading to shareholder approval for executive pay packages, despite some dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:57 IST
Goldman Sachs' Profit Surge: Trading Triumph in Turbulent Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has reported a notable 22% increase in profit for the second quarter, hitting $3.7 billion. This gain is largely attributed to a surge in equities trading revenue, which soared to $4.3 billion, and an uptick in investment banking activities.

Despite the rise in trading and banking revenues, the asset and wealth management arm witnessed a 3% decline. Weak performance in equity and debt investments contributed to this downturn, underscoring the challenges in maintaining consistent revenue streams beyond trading.

Goldman's performance follows its clearance of the Federal Reserve's stress test, allowing a dividend increase. However, the decision to award CEO Solomon a significant stock bonus faced criticism, reflecting ongoing shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025