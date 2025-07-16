Goldman Sachs' Profit Surge: Trading Triumph in Turbulent Markets

Goldman Sachs has reported a notable 22% increase in profit for the second quarter, hitting $3.7 billion. This gain is largely attributed to a surge in equities trading revenue, which soared to $4.3 billion, and an uptick in investment banking activities.

Despite the rise in trading and banking revenues, the asset and wealth management arm witnessed a 3% decline. Weak performance in equity and debt investments contributed to this downturn, underscoring the challenges in maintaining consistent revenue streams beyond trading.

Goldman's performance follows its clearance of the Federal Reserve's stress test, allowing a dividend increase. However, the decision to award CEO Solomon a significant stock bonus faced criticism, reflecting ongoing shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation.