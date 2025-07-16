Revolutionizing Mobility: IIT Madras Launches India's Lightest Active Wheelchair

In a significant stride towards enhancing mobility and independence, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras unveiled 'YD One', India's lightest active wheelchair on Wednesday. The wheelchair, developed indigenously, is designed to be on par with the world's best, marking a milestone in assistive technology.

Weighing just nine kilograms, YD One is crafted to international standards with a precision-built mono-tube rigid-frame that aligns with each user's specific body, posture, and day-to-day mobility needs. It stands out for its ultra-lightweight and precision-engineered design, offering users ease in lifting, handling, and stowing the wheelchair in cars or public transport.

Highlighted by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, the YD One challenges the conventional narrative of wheelchairs confining users. Instead, it provides independence and full participation in societal activities. Produced in collaboration with Thryv Mobility, the wheelchair ensures high-performance mobility at a fraction of the cost of expensive imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)