Revolutionizing Mobility: IIT Madras Launches India's Lightest Active Wheelchair

IIT Madras has launched 'YD One', India's lightest active wheelchair. Designed to international standards, this wheelchair is fully customized and weighs only nine kilograms. Manufactured locally by Thryv Mobility, it aims to offer affordable and high-performance mobility solutions to users, enhancing freedom and independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant stride towards enhancing mobility and independence, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras unveiled 'YD One', India's lightest active wheelchair on Wednesday. The wheelchair, developed indigenously, is designed to be on par with the world's best, marking a milestone in assistive technology.

Weighing just nine kilograms, YD One is crafted to international standards with a precision-built mono-tube rigid-frame that aligns with each user's specific body, posture, and day-to-day mobility needs. It stands out for its ultra-lightweight and precision-engineered design, offering users ease in lifting, handling, and stowing the wheelchair in cars or public transport.

Highlighted by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, the YD One challenges the conventional narrative of wheelchairs confining users. Instead, it provides independence and full participation in societal activities. Produced in collaboration with Thryv Mobility, the wheelchair ensures high-performance mobility at a fraction of the cost of expensive imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

