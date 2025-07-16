Left Menu

WTO Navigates Reform Amid Global Trade Tensions

WTO members are actively working to end years of stagnation in trade negotiations, with the U.S.-China dynamic and bilateral tariffs posing significant challenges. Reform discussions focus on decision-making processes, industrial policies, and revisiting privileges for developing nations, aiming to revitalize the organization's relevance.

16-07-2025
Amidst ongoing global trade tensions, members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are pushing to end years of negotiation paralysis. Internal documents reveal critical reform talks are underway to adapt to bypasses of the multilateral system by the United States via sweeping tariffs that prompted bilateral agreements.

WTO members, understanding the urgency, are considering various reforms such as streamlining decision-making and revisiting industrial policies, including subsidies. Developing countries' privileges, especially regarding major players like China and India, are also under review. These efforts aim to inform the forthcoming ministerial conference in Cameroon next March.

Roberto Azevedo, former WTO Director-General, warned that the current multilateral system is at risk, while the U.S.'s tough stance on privileges and trade policy adds pressure to the reform agenda. Despite these challenges, there is broad recognition that reform is critical to maintaining global trade relevancy.

