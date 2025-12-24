China and India's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating the LAC's Changing Dynamics

Amidst a backdrop of strategic calculations, China is reportedly seeking to stabilize its relations with India, leveraging reduced tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The US Department of War highlights this in its annual report, emphasizing China's efforts to impede the growing US-India relationship.

With October 2024 marking a pivotal moment, Indian leadership announced a critical agreement with China to disengage from lingering standoffs at the LAC, coinciding with the BRICS Summit meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This agreement has set the stage for enhanced monthly engagements discussing border management and bilateral advancements.

Nonetheless, mutual distrust remains a barrier as China pursues its goal of national rejuvenation by 2049, asserting its core interests, including territorial claims. Meanwhile, the US Department of War, under President Trump, aims to maintain strong Indo-Pacific ties through military strength without direct confrontation.

