L&T Technology Services Accelerates with Strong Q1 Growth and AI Innovations

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – L&T Technology Services Limited showcased robust growth in Q1 FY26 with a revenue increase to Rs. 28,660 million, marking a 16.4% year-over-year growth. The company continued its momentum with significant large deals across Europe and the U.S., boosting its total contract value.

Emphasizing innovation, LTTS highlighted its advancements in AI, particularly through the PLxAI framework which accelerates product development for global clients. Investments in advanced technologies have also led to the opening of a new design center in Plano, Texas, serving the growing demand for high-value services.

CEO Amit Chadha noted strong client relationships and projected double-digit growth for FY26. The company was recognized in the John Deere Supplier Hall of Fame and affirmed its leadership in engineering services, while reporting a patent portfolio of 1,550 as of the end of Q1.

(With inputs from agencies.)