Dixon's Strategic Collaborations with Chinese Electronics Giants Under Government Scrutiny

The government's attention turns to Dixon Technologies, a prominent domestic electronics contract manufacturer, as it closely examines recent agreements with notable Chinese firms.

Dixon has recently inked separate partnerships with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing and Kunshan Q Technology's Indian branch, aiming to manufacture and distribute electronic components for mobile phones and laptops.

An official highlights that due process will be strictly followed under Page Note 3 rules. Dixon plans a joint venture with Chongqing Yuhai, securing a 74% stake, and another with Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics for manufacturing camera and fingerprint modules.