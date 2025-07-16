Dixon's Strategic Collaborations with Chinese Electronics Giants Under Government Scrutiny
The government scrutinizes Dixon's agreements with Chinese firms, Chongqing Yuhai and Kunshan Q Technology. Dixon aims to set up joint ventures for manufacturing electronic components used in devices like mobile phones and laptops, holding majority stakes. Collaborations will follow regulatory procedures under the Page Note 3 rules.
- Country:
- India
The government's attention turns to Dixon Technologies, a prominent domestic electronics contract manufacturer, as it closely examines recent agreements with notable Chinese firms.
Dixon has recently inked separate partnerships with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing and Kunshan Q Technology's Indian branch, aiming to manufacture and distribute electronic components for mobile phones and laptops.
An official highlights that due process will be strictly followed under Page Note 3 rules. Dixon plans a joint venture with Chongqing Yuhai, securing a 74% stake, and another with Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics for manufacturing camera and fingerprint modules.