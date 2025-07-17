STL Pioneers Sustainability with Green Hydrogen in Optical Fibre Manufacturing

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL), a global leader in optical and digital solutions, has set a new standard in sustainable manufacturing. Through a collaboration with Hygenco, STL has launched Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre manufacturing, located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

This initiative makes STL one of the first optical fibre manufacturers worldwide to implement 100% green hydrogen in its production processes. Managed by Hygenco, the facility aims to provide a commercially viable, reliable supply of green hydrogen and oxygen for 20 years, supporting STL's commitment towards achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The innovative glass preform facility incorporates Industry 4.0 technology, including advanced autonomous energy management and real-time monitoring. By reducing carbon emissions by approximately 30% annually, STL not only enhances operational efficiency but also leads the global optical fibre industry into a new era of green manufacturing.