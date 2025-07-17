Left Menu

STL Pioneers Sustainability with Green Hydrogen in Optical Fibre Manufacturing

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. partners with Hygenco to launch Maharashtra's first green hydrogen facility for optical fibre production, advancing their sustainability goals towards Net Zero by 2030. The project positions STL as a leader in green manufacturing, utilizing green hydrogen for decarbonization and operational efficiency in its production processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:37 IST
STL Pioneers Sustainability with Green Hydrogen in Optical Fibre Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL), a global leader in optical and digital solutions, has set a new standard in sustainable manufacturing. Through a collaboration with Hygenco, STL has launched Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre manufacturing, located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

This initiative makes STL one of the first optical fibre manufacturers worldwide to implement 100% green hydrogen in its production processes. Managed by Hygenco, the facility aims to provide a commercially viable, reliable supply of green hydrogen and oxygen for 20 years, supporting STL's commitment towards achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The innovative glass preform facility incorporates Industry 4.0 technology, including advanced autonomous energy management and real-time monitoring. By reducing carbon emissions by approximately 30% annually, STL not only enhances operational efficiency but also leads the global optical fibre industry into a new era of green manufacturing.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025