Left Menu

Ampace Technology: Pioneering the Safety Standard in Lithium-ion Battery Solutions

Dr. Zhu Feng of Ampace Technology highlighted the company’s commitment to safety in lithium-ion batteries at the SIJORI Data Center event. The focus is on ensuring zero safety incidents through advanced design and stringent processes, with the flagship PU200 battery featuring innovative safety tech for data centers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:39 IST
Ampace Technology: Pioneering the Safety Standard in Lithium-ion Battery Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

At the recent SIJORI Data Center event, Dr. Zhu Feng, representing Ampace Technology, emphasized the company's dedication to safety in lithium-ion batteries. Central to his keynote was the philosophy that safety is not just a compliance issue but a red line that cannot be crossed.

Ampace's strategy includes rigorous design standards to ensure safety across its energy storage systems, which have seen over 2.45 million units shipped without incident. The company uses thermally stable LiFePO₄ chemistry and a comprehensive protection architecture, aiming to support zero safety incidents.

The PU200 battery cabinet demonstrates Ampace's commitment, offering high power density and cutting-edge safety features such as semi-solid-state cells and cloud-based diagnostics, solidifying Ampace's role as a leader in energy innovation.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025