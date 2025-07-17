Ampace Technology: Pioneering the Safety Standard in Lithium-ion Battery Solutions

At the recent SIJORI Data Center event, Dr. Zhu Feng, representing Ampace Technology, emphasized the company's dedication to safety in lithium-ion batteries. Central to his keynote was the philosophy that safety is not just a compliance issue but a red line that cannot be crossed.

Ampace's strategy includes rigorous design standards to ensure safety across its energy storage systems, which have seen over 2.45 million units shipped without incident. The company uses thermally stable LiFePO₄ chemistry and a comprehensive protection architecture, aiming to support zero safety incidents.

The PU200 battery cabinet demonstrates Ampace's commitment, offering high power density and cutting-edge safety features such as semi-solid-state cells and cloud-based diagnostics, solidifying Ampace's role as a leader in energy innovation.