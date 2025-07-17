HAL's Ambitious Export Strategy: Boosting Revenues with Aircraft Accessories

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has set an ambitious target to boost its revenue by expanding the export of aircraft accessories and platforms, reaching nearly 30 countries. According to a senior official, HAL aims to deepen domestic capabilities and broaden its export efforts as part of a strategic corporate initiative.

The state-run defense PSU has intensified indigenization post-COVID-19, highlighting the locally developed main fuel pump for fighter jets, crucial for ensuring consistent fuel supply under varying conditions. This milestone marks a significant achievement in HAL's self-reliance drive, particularly from its Lucknow division.

Further solidifying its role in India's aerospace endeavors, HAL collaborates with ISRO on components for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The organization also supports ONGC and GAIL, reflecting a growing synergy between its defense and civilian operations.

