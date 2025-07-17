Commerzbank Employees Speak Out Against UniCredit Takeover

Employee representatives from Commerzbank voiced their apprehensions about a potential takeover by UniCredit to members of the European Parliament. The meeting, reported through social media, highlights growing resistance against the merger from Commerzbank staff and the German government.

Nina Olderdissen, a supervisory board member at Commerzbank, emphasized that the merger would not advance European banking unity. She expressed concerns about the risks involved for employees, customers, and investors without clear benefits.

Despite this pushback, UniCredit has increased its stake, with CEO Andrea Orcel arguing that the merger would create Germany's national banking champion, boosting the economy. He asserts the deal's potential for revitalizing the German economy, however, opposition voices remain wary.