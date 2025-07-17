L3Harris' Rocket Expansion: Boosting Missile Defense Production

L3Harris Technologies announced plans to significantly expand its Arkansas facilities, focusing on a sixfold boost in solid rocket motor production. This surge aligns with global military demands intensified by recent conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, prompting nations to restock their arsenals, thereby benefiting defense contractors like L3Harris.

The expansion, a nearly $500 million investment, will add more than 20 new buildings and 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space to the existing site in Camden. This development is part of the company's strategy to advance its capabilities post-Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition. It's also a response to the U.S. government's effort to enhance missile defense with the Golden Dome project.

L3Harris CEO Chris Kubasik emphasized the importance of large solid rocket motors for national defense, stating they are crucial for rapid production scales to meet existing demand and support the Golden Dome initiative. These components are vital for missile defense, interceptors, and hypersonic vehicles, ensuring that the U.S. maintains a robust defensive posture.