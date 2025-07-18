Massive Layoffs Reshape Banana Giant Chiquita's Presence in Panama
Chiquita is set to lay off an additional 1,189 day workers in Panama, following government authorization. The move comes after previous mass layoffs sparked by strikes and social protests. Earlier, in May, the company had already dismissed 5,000 employees as it scaled back operations in response to local unrest.
In a significant labor restructuring, banana giant Chiquita announced that it will lay off 1,189 remaining day workers in Panama. The decision follows authorization from the government and comes in the wake of massive layoffs triggered by strikes and social unrest at its banana farms.
The layoffs, effective Friday, were confirmed by the company's unit in Panama. Earlier this year, Chiquita had dismissed 5,000 workers in late May as Panamanians, upset by social security reforms threatening their future pensions, took to the streets in protest.
The firm's management departed Panama by early June amidst the escalating labor and social tensions, marking a strategic pivot in Chiquita's operations within the Central American nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
