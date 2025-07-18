Massive Layoffs Reshape Banana Giant Chiquita's Presence in Panama

In a significant labor restructuring, banana giant Chiquita announced that it will lay off 1,189 remaining day workers in Panama. The decision follows authorization from the government and comes in the wake of massive layoffs triggered by strikes and social unrest at its banana farms.

The layoffs, effective Friday, were confirmed by the company's unit in Panama. Earlier this year, Chiquita had dismissed 5,000 workers in late May as Panamanians, upset by social security reforms threatening their future pensions, took to the streets in protest.

The firm's management departed Panama by early June amidst the escalating labor and social tensions, marking a strategic pivot in Chiquita's operations within the Central American nation.

