AI Enhances Heart Disease Screening with EchoNext

Researchers have developed EchoNext, an AI tool that uses electrocardiogram (ECG) data to detect structural heart problems, improving screening accuracy. EchoNext, published in Nature, identified high-risk patients that traditional methods missed, potentially allowing life-saving early treatment for conditions like heart failure and valvular disease worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial intelligence has taken a significant step forward in medical diagnostics with EchoNext, a novel AI tool capable of transforming a standard ECG into a sophisticated screening device for heart problems. Published in Nature, EchoNext evaluates ordinary electrocardiogram data to pinpoint patients needing echocardiograms, identifying severe conditions such as valve diseases and muscle tissue thickening.

Traditionally, medical students were told that electrocardiograms couldn't detect structural heart diseases. However, Pierre Elias from Columbia University suggests that leveraging AI with ECGs may establish a new standard for screening these issues. Cost-effective and precise, EchoNext demonstrated a 77% accuracy rate, outperforming cardiologists' interpretation of ECGs.

In a large retrospective analysis of nearly 85,000 patients, EchoNext revealed additional high-risk individuals. This breakthrough could convert global ECGs into opportunities for early intervention, targeting the 64 million suffering from structural heart disease worldwide and potentially reducing the associated $100 billion in healthcare expenses annually in the U.S. alone.

