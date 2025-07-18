Unitree Robotics: Pioneering China's Humanoid Robot Revolution with IPO Ambitions

In a strategic move towards expansion, Chinese startup Unitree Robotics has initiated the 'tutoring' phase ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO), as revealed in a recent filing with the securities regulator.

Scheduled to receive assistance from CITIC Securities, Unitree Robotics aims to polish its listing application by the fourth quarter, showcasing its commitment to aligning with regulatory demands. The Hangzhou-headquartered company is poised to attract investors with its focus on humanoid robots, a niche where China excels owing to its strong manufacturing capabilities and supportive local government policies.

Unitree's robots, including the prototype G1, are currently undergoing trials, yet the sector is pouring resources into advancing their AI potential. This technological push has translated into over 90 government and university contracts worth 39 million yuan over the last five years, demonstrating a significant ramp-up in interest and financial backing, particularly in the past year, as reported by Reuters.