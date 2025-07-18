Left Menu

WhatsApp's Russian Market Dilemma: A Push for Digital Sovereignty

Amidst efforts to reduce dependency on foreign platforms, Russian lawmakers signal WhatsApp's impending exit from the market. A state-backed app, MAX, may replace it, reinforcing Russia's digital sovereignty. Legislation extends restrictions on 'extremist' content, impacting services like Meta's platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:41 IST
In a significant development, a Russian lawmaker has suggested that WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta Platforms, should prepare to exit the Russian market. This comes as President Vladimir Putin emphasizes reducing dependence on foreign platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram by initiating a state-backed alternative called MAX.

The legislative changes follow the recent signing of a new law that fosters a home-grown messaging service integrated with government utilities. Anton Gorelkin, a notable figure in the Russian parliament's information technology committee, underscored that WhatsApp's departure could allow MAX to capture market share, as the app is being banned over its association with the 'extremist' organization, Meta.

Criticism from figures like state media executive Margarita Simonyan highlights concerns over the restrictions' impact on free journalism. Moreover, Russia's digital transition coincides with Putin's directives to impose more barriers against software from 'unfriendly countries', underscoring a broader push towards digital sovereignty.

