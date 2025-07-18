Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Nvidia's AI Chip Sales to China

The chairman of the House Select Committee on China has objected to the resumption of Nvidia selling H20 AI chips to China, citing concerns about advancing China's AI capabilities. The decision reverses an export restriction and has sparked criticism from U.S. legislators concerned about national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:00 IST
Controversy Surrounds Nvidia's AI Chip Sales to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The resumption of Nvidia's sales of H20 AI chips to China has sparked significant controversy in the U.S. government. On Friday, the chairman of the House Select Committee on China expressed strong opposition in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, voicing concerns that this move could boost China's AI capabilities and let its companies capture the global AI model market share.

This week's decision to lift the export restriction, initially imposed in April to protect national security, has not gone unchallenged. It garnered immediate criticism from U.S. lawmakers, who are worried that the Chinese Communist Party could use American technology to enhance military capabilities and suppress domestic dissent. Republican Representative John Moolenaar emphasized, "We can't let the CCP utilize American chips towards goals that undermine U.S. interests."

Nvidia confirmed earlier in the week that the U.S. government cleared the continuation of H20 sales to China, a key revenue stream for the tech giant. This development marks a potential shift in U.S. policy on exporting AI technology to China. Despite this approval, Nvidia's stock took a downturn on Friday, reflecting investor unease surrounding this contentious decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025