RRP Defence and CYGR Forge Alliance for Drone Manufacturing Facility in India
RRP Defence partners with France's CYGR to launch a drone manufacturing plant in Navi Mumbai, India, with an initial investment of USD 50 million. Utilizing French-American tech, the facility will focus on creating advanced drones for defence, homeland security, and industrial applications, aiming to boost local aerospace employment and exports.
The RRP Defence group announced a strategic partnership with French company CYGR to establish a drone manufacturing facility in India. The facility, to be located in Navi Mumbai, will be launched with an initial investment of around USD 50 million, with plans to double this investment in the future.
The collaboration aims to build advanced drone systems tailored for tactical, surveillance, and industrial use, combining French-American technology with Indian manufacturing capabilities. The venture represents a significant step towards strengthening India's position in high-tech aerospace production and employment.
RRP Defence Chairman Rajendra Chodankar and CYGR France Director George El Aily emphasized the importance of this alliance in meeting India's defence needs and supporting the country's surveillance capabilities through locally manufactured, cutting-edge drone technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
