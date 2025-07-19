Left Menu

Record Pre-Orders for Samsung's Seventh-Gen Foldables Highlight Consumer Demand

Samsung has garnered 2.1 lakh pre-orders within 48 hours for its seventh-generation foldable smartphones in India. The launch includes models Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. This surge in demand nearly mirrors the numbers for the Galaxy S25 earlier this year.

Samsung, a leading player in consumer electronics, has announced an impressive initial reception for its seventh-generation foldable smartphones, securing 2.1 lakh pre-orders within 48 hours of launch in India. This remarkable demand underlines the growing consumer excitement for foldable technology under Samsung's banner.

The newly unveiled devices include the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, with prices ranging from Rs 89,000 to Rs 2.11 lakh. The interest shown by Indian consumers is almost on par with the pre-orders for Samsung's Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, revealing a robust appetite for innovative smartphone technology in the country.

Samsung has positioned these Made-in-India foldables as a testament to the fast adoption of advanced technology among young Indian smartphone users. As the company eyes the mainstreaming of foldable devices in India, it faces significant competition in the premium market segment from U.S.-based Apple. Currently, Vivo leads the Indian smartphone market in terms of shipments.

