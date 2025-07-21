Left Menu

Microsoft and France Collaborate on Notre-Dame's Digital Resurrection

Microsoft partners with the French government to develop a digital replica of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, enhancing its historical preservation and visitor access. The project follows a successful digitalization of St Peter's Basilica and aims to serve as a valuable record for future generations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a new initiative aimed at merging technology and cultural heritage, Microsoft has announced a partnership with the French government to create a digital replica of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. This project, unveiled by Microsoft's president Brad Smith, will enhance the monument's accessibility and preservation.

The 862-year-old Notre-Dame, which reopened last year after extensive restoration due to a catastrophic fire, stands as a historical symbol of Paris. The digital replica will allow for virtual experiences and contribute to maintenance solutions, marking a significant step forward in heritage preservation.

Building on their previous success with St Peter's Basilica, Microsoft and French company Iconem are using cutting-edge digitalization techniques. This effort is part of a broader initiative to preserve heritage sites worldwide, ensuring their legacy endures for centuries.

