India's Telecom Transformation: NTP-25's Vision for a Global Leadership in Tech

Aiming for a paradigm shift in the telecom sector, the National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25) is set to stimulate Rs 1 lakh crore in yearly investments alongside creating 10 lakh new jobs by 2030, as articulated in the Department of Telecom's recently unveiled draft.

The policy strategically aims to elevate India into the echelon of the world's top 10 innovation and research hubs for burgeoning technologies like 5G, IoT, and Quantum Communications. With an eye on universal connectivity and doubling the sector's GDP contribution, NTP-25 sets an ambitious roadmap for robust investment and technology leadership.

Structured to transform India into a major global supplier of telecom products, the policy lays out plans to foster a thriving telecom export market, cultivate startup growth, enhance R&D, and create an innovation-centric environment. An exploration into establishing a sovereign patent fund underscores efforts to secure a substantial global share in 6G intellectual property by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)