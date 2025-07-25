India's Ambitious Leap: Tripling Satellite Numbers

In a visionary announcement, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed India's target to almost triple its current number of satellites, expanding from 55 within the next three years. Speaking at 'The GP Birla Memorial Lecture,' Narayanan underscored India's stride towards becoming a leading space technology hub by 2040.

India's space ambitions include launching 12 missions this year. The imminent NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission, set to lift off on July 30, highlights India's growing collaborative efforts and technological advancements in space exploration.

Signaling a shift in strategy, Narayanan outlined plans for an indigenous space station by 2035, positioning India as a major player in the space sector. He noted a transformative phase in ISRO's approach, veering from service delivery to capitalizing on business prospects in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)