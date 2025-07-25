Paving the Future: Steel Slag Roads Revolutionize Infrastructure
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has secured a technology license to use processed steel slag aggregates for road construction. This innovation leverages a CSIR-developed process to create more cost-effective, durable roads. The initiative aligns with India's goal of increased steel production and eco-friendly road technologies.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) announced its acquisition of a technology license to utilize processed steel slag aggregates for road construction. This pioneering advancement in infrastructure is made possible by a technology developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) through the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).
The innovative approach replaces natural aggregates with scientifically processed steel slag, offering significant economic and longevity advantages over traditional bitumen roads. With cost reductions of up to 40 percent and increased durability, these roads endure varied climates, making them viable for coastal and rugged areas alike.
With steel slag generation anticipated to reach 60 million tonnes in the next five years, given India's growing steel industry capacity, the steel ministry is actively promoting this technology. Efforts are underway in collaboration with the Ministries of Science & Technology, and Road Transport & Highways to deploy this environmentally friendly method on a large scale.