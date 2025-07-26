Shloka Solutions Expands Footprint with Strategic Takeover of Socially India in Delhi Debut

Shloka Solutions, a leading digital marketing and app development company headquartered in Bangalore, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into North India with the acquisition of Delhi-based social media and branding powerhouse, Socially India. This acquisition marks a key milestone in Shloka's journey, enhancing its national footprint and reinforcing its innovative creative-tech capabilities. Founded in 2018, Shloka Solutions has rapidly grown into a trusted partner for over 450 brands across India, the UAE, and the United States. The company is renowned for its expertise in creating integrated, scalable digital ecosystems that combine branding, digital marketing, UI/UX, web and mobile app development, Ai & AR and performance marketing. Shloka's work spans a variety of industries, delivering bespoke solutions that blend creativity with cutting-edge technology.

Socially India, established in Delhi, has earned a reputation for its trend-driven content, viral social media campaigns, and cultural branding that resonates with modern audiences. With a strong track record in fashion, wellness, and lifestyle sectors, the agency brings a dynamic, culturally rich approach to Shloka's already formidable tech foundation, expanding its creative horizon.

The acquisition not only strengthens Shloka's presence in the Delhi market but also bolsters its creative division. This collaboration merges the strategic and technical strengths of both teams, offering an end-to-end service where creativity meets technology, and design meets development. The newly integrated Delhi team will work seamlessly under the Shloka Solutions brand, ensuring high-quality delivery across all client engagements.

Shreya Shetty, Founder and CEO of Shloka Solutions, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition: "This is more than just a business move—it's a fusion of creativity and technology. Socially India brings a unique understanding of cultural trends and social conversations, while Shloka's tech-first approach empowers brands to grow in a measurable, innovative, and future-ready way. Together, we're in a strong position to help businesses scale with creativity at their core." This strategic acquisition aligns with Shloka's broader vision of strengthening its national presence while simultaneously expanding into international markets. Looking ahead, Shloka plans to amplify its service offerings with proprietary tech products, automation tools, and global partnerships, all while continuing to push the boundaries of digital marketing innovation.

For existing clients of Socially India, this transition promises a seamless experience, offering an expanded service suite, greater resources, and access to Shloka's full-stack digital capabilities. New clients in Delhi will benefit from Shloka's unique ability to combine creative excellence with technological proficiency, providing them with a truly integrated approach to digital marketing and branding.

This collaboration signifies a bold step towards building a national creative-tech ecosystem—one that harmoniously combines the vibrant, artistic pulse of Delhi with the digital engineering excellence of Bangalore. Together, Shloka Solutions and Socially India are poised to redefine the digital landscape, driving innovative strategies that empower brands to reach new heights in today's fast-evolving digital world.

