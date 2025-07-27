Left Menu

AI's Role in Elevating Political Discourse Online

Artificial intelligence large language models have been used to enhance the quality of political discourse on social media in the US and UK. Evidence-based, polite counterarguments generated by AI increase openness to other viewpoints. The study, however, noted that this did not change political ideologies.

Updated: 27-07-2025 10:04 IST
A recent study has shed light on how artificial intelligence can play a pivotal role in improving the quality of online political discourse. Researchers from the US and UK have trained large language models to respond to political posts, resulting in a noticeable improvement in dialogue dynamics.

These AI systems provided evidence-based, polite counterarguments that nearly doubled the chances of high-quality conversations and increased openness to other viewpoints, despite not altering political ideologies, as published in the journal Science Advances. The study involved participants from major political factions in the US and UK.

This initiative demonstrates a potential framework for using AI in educational curricula and social media interactions, although researchers caution against complete reliance on AI for regulating online discourse due to cultural nuances and the 'black box' nature of AI processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

